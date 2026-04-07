Windsor's long game.

That will be the focus of Mayor Drew Dilkens' State of the City address.

"Tomorrow's State of the City address is all about Windsor's long game," says Dilkens. "It's future-looking; it's talking about how as a city we're getting ready, putting all the pieces together to make sure that our city can continue to achieve the success that it deserves but one that has worked really hard to achieve as well."

Dilkens will be speaking Wednesday, April 8 at the Windsor Essex Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

He says his speech will look at Windsor's future and will also discuss important community issues such as the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the new hospital, and the battery factory.

"This is a business audience so how are we supporting business, how are we making sure that they can get their goods to market in a seamless way and then talking about important issues in the community," he says.

Dilkens says it's always interesting putting pen to paper to tell Windsor's story.

"When you actually start listing the items that you're looking at, the items that you have accomplished, how everything links together, God, I actually called the premier, and I said to him, 'I'm writing my State of the City address, and I want to tell you how much gratitude I have for you, but because of you and the investments you're making, this story is so much more compelling and so much stronger,'" says Dilkens.

The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Caboto Club.