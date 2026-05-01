Trade issues impacting Windsor were on the menu as the city's mayor had a chance to speak directly with the U.S. Ambassador to Canada.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he was contacted by Pete Hoekstra, who was in Windsor last week, and the two met for dinner to have a conversation about trade issues impacting the community, the Gordie Howe International Bridge, and other issues impacting the community, along with Canada-U.S. trade relations.

The meeting comes at a time when multiple issues have impacted the community and strained Canada-U.S. relations, including sectoral tariffs on steel, aluminum, automobiles, and cabinetry imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

There's also the looming negotiation around the trilateral trade deal between Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, known as CUSMA in Canada, which is up for review by July 1. At that point, officials can decide to renew the deal for a 16-year period or to agree to an annual review process.

Dilkens says the ambassador meets with a lot of politicians and business leaders across Canada.

"When you get talking to the ambassador, there's a fair amount of agreement that these trade agreements actually work to the benefit of both countries, Mexico as well.," he says. "That is pleasantly surprising to hear that from the ambassador because it's reassuring as a U.S. representative that they see the value of what we've created together, which we know has been fruitful."

Dilkens says there was not alignment on everything.

"It also wasn't acrimonious; it was a pleasant conversation," he says. "I think we're all hopeful that things can be resolved sooner rather than later to get to a point where everyone can be productive and everyone can win."

Dilkens says when you have a chance to sit down with someone like the ambassador, you realize there is a fair amount of common ground that can be found.

"I'm comforted with the fact there's an acknowledgement that the USMCA has actually been to the benefit of Canada, Mexico, and the United States as well. The fact that it is recognized, I think, speaks to the promise that we will find a pathway to have a trade agreement that can continue to exist with our largest trading partner," he says.

Dilkens notes that Hoekstra works for President Trump and has to respond to and reflect the president's wishes, which, in his opinion, creates part of the complexities for any ambassador.

Hoekstra, who's from Michigan, has served as the U.S. ambassador to Canada since April 2025.