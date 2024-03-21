Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is defending a decision made by the Windsor Police Services Board.

"If I had to do this a thousand times over the same time I would," says Dilkens. "Despite all of the questions and criticism, it was absolute the right thing to do for the chief, it was the right thing to do with the board."

Former Windsor police chief Pam Mizuno retired at the end of March 2022 but still received a salary for the remainder of that year and received just over $191,000 in 2023.



Her salary along with other Windsor police staff earnings from last year were recently released and are apart of Thursday's police services board meeting agenda .



Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says the retirement agreement is now expired and Mizuno's earnings will no longer be listed on the salary disclosure.



"At the end of the day, that's the agreement that we have and any and all salary amounts paid is part of that retirement agreement were part of the existing salary budgets," says Dilkens. "So we didn't have to go back to the taxpayer and say we need to raise taxes because we have a retirement agreement. No we managed all within the existing salary budget of the Windsor Police Service."



He says they don't usually have retirement agreements with staff.



"In this particular case that's what we had with former Chief Mizuno and it was approve by the board within the salary provision of the Windsor Police Service," he says.

Mizuno was appointed chief in October of 2019, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the city's 154-year history.

She retired after only two and a half years in the position.



"I know everyone just wants every little detail and they want to pick this apart and say you're not fiscally responsible even though it's within the existing budget, they want to pick apart was she fired, is this the way of firing her, none of that is true here, none of that" says Dilkens. "She's a fine human being, she was a fine chief."



Dilkens says he's taking and accepts the criticism from the public.



"People want a juicy story, they want drama here, there is no drama, there is no drama," he says. "These were human beings, working together trying to find sensible solutions to a complex situation which we believe as a board we found. I think Chief Mizuno, she signed the retirement agreement, she was satisfied with that as well."



In 2021, Mizuno earned just under $242,000 and $266,000 in 2022.



She also received $4,100 in taxable benefits in 2022.



In 2023, current Windsor police chief Jason Bellaire earned just under $259,000 and also received close to $16,000 in taxable benefits.



In total, the police service had 416 employees out of a 660 employees who made over $100,000 in 2023.

