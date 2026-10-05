Dilkens concerned as Windsor Assembly Plant faces more downtime

Windsor’s mayor is concerned about the latest shutdown at the Windsor Assembly Plant as tariffs and the threat of more tariffs are impacting operations.

Drew Dilkens says he gets even more concerned that the calendar gets closer to January 1 because it will immediately put everyone in the Ontario auto industry on layoff.

“When I see what’s happening at Stellantis, when I see what’s happening across the United States, it just doesn’t make sense for consumers right now; they’re leery to buy vehicles because of the price. Getting into an expensive contract right now because of uncertainty, people are just waiting; they’re waiting to see. Automakers are feeling it on both sides of the border; we’re going to feel the pain here,” he says.

Unifor Local 444, which represents over 6,400 workers at the minivan plant, says production has been cancelled for the weeks of October 19, 26, and November 2.

The automaker said in a statement that “Stellantis continues to evaluate and adjust its manufacturing operations in response to evolving market conditions, including consumer demand and the impact of tariffs. Consistent with those efforts, the Windsor Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of Oct. 19 and 26 as well as Nov. 2.”

In late August, U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his trade war with Canada, threatening to increase tariffs on all vehicles, auto parts, and steel from Canada to 50 per cent on January 1. The new tariffs would build on existing tariffs on the auto and steel sector.

Dilkens says the assembly plant is the primary output, but the feeder plants that supply the parts that go into the vehicles are all in jeopardy.

“A 50 per cent tariff on Canadian autos from the United States or by the United States will lead to an almost immediate idling of every plant in Ontario and many in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky,” he says. “It will be bad for business on both sides of the border. We need to find a resolution that allows things to continue in the auto industry, but it has to work for both sides.”

Dilkens says this tariff issue needs to be resolved; otherwise, it’s going to cause a lot of pain in Canada and the United States.

“It’s bad for business on both sides of the border. I’m hopeful that the prime minister and the president can come to some sort of deal. I’m an eternal optimist when it comes to that because I know the impacts will be very dire on both sides of the border,” he says.

The shutdown announcement comes as negotiations between the union and Stellantis remain at an impasse.

The contract expired September 20, and the biggest sticking point remains the future of Brampton Assembly Plant, which Stellantis wants to sell.

The facility in Windsor has already been down the past two weeks, along with feeder plants.