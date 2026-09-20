Digital billboards approved for three Tecumseh road corridors

A digital billboard on County Road 11 in the Town of Tecumseh. (Photo Credit: Town of Tecumseh website)

Digital billboards will soon be popping up along three major roads in Tecumseh.

Town council has approved changes to its sign bylaw, allowing the signs along designated portions of County Roads 19, 42 and 46.

This comes after the town’s first digital billboard was approved on County Road 11 in 2024 and was installed on Walker Road in February.

The town says since the sign was installed, there have been no complaints or reported incidents involving the sign.

The newly approved areas are on portions of County Road 19 from County Road 22 to Sylvestre Drive, County Road 42 near Banwell Road, and County Road 46 between the Windsor border and 9th Concession Road.

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara says being selective about where the signs would be allowed was important to council.

“There were some really good discussions about how close it would be to say a residential development and then the effects of light on existing homes and so forth. So that was well investigated by administration and then there’s a whole host of setbacks that they have to conform with.”

He says the signs will give local businesses another way to advertise.

“A lot of it is because some of it is leading into or will be leading into commercial areas and it gives an opportunity for those businesses to be able to advertise their businesses. And the importance of it, too, it’s not in designated residential development areas.”

He says he would only expect one digital billboard for each of the county roads identified.

“I don’t see a proliferation of them because obviously the size and so forth. I would surmise that we’d probably be looking at maybe three additional with those three additional areas and so it’s not going to be every block or every 100 feet where there’ll be allocations... no.”

McNamara says the bylaw change is permanent, and the town will continue monitoring the signs for any potential impacts.

The signs will still have to meet requirements for maximum height, length and area, as well as required setbacks.