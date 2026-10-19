Diaz’s three hits spark Rays in Game 5 win over Guardians, raising postseason average to .314

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Díaz celebrates a two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning in Game 4 of an American League Championship Series baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Yandy Díaz has sparked the Tampa Bay Rays to the verge of their first World Series trip since 2020.

Díaz had three hits, including a double, and scored the first run in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians that gave the Rays 3-2 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Díaz has hits in seven of eight postseason games and is batting .314 with four doubles, a home run and an .847 OPS as the Rays’ leadoff hitter.

“I’m probably a little biased, but Yandy is one of my favorite players to watch,” Rays closer Bryan Baker said. “When he gets going, we’re a different team with the way he works at-bats.”

Game 6 is Monday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, where the Rays are 58-27 during the regular season and playoffs. A potential Game 7 would be Tuesday in the same stadium.

“Momentum is big in this sport and we have it — and we’re going to keep it,” Tampa Bay outfielder Jonny DeLuca said. “Once bats get hot, they say it’s contagious and it’s true. It carried over from yesterday.”

Díaz went 5 for 10 in the last two games with a homer, two RBIs and three runs. The 35-year-old led the AL with 180 hits in the regular season and earned his second All-Star selection. He has played in a franchise-record 33 postseason games.

“I’ve said it for many seasons, as he goes, we go,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We talk about leaders on the team and how they go about their business. And what he does at the top of our lineup, it ignites everybody. He comes up and comes up with a big hit.”

Díaz doubled against Parker Messick in the first and scored on DeLuca’s bases-loaded walk .

“I’m just trying to get on base as much as I can, I’m not necessarily counting the hits,” Díaz said. “A positive mindset is the biggest thing. Just being aggressive with our pitch selection, just jumping on good pitches. Both of those things.”

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Brian Dulik, The Associated Press