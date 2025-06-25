Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with DHL Express Canada, paving the way for the company to resume operations.

The union says details of the agreement will not be disclosed until after a ratification vote is held which is expected in the coming days.

DHL Express Canada locked out workers on June 8 and as of last Friday, temporarily halted its operations.

Unifor represents more than 2,100 truck drivers, couriers and warehouse and clerical workers at the company.

The company and its union have sparred over the use of replacement workers as federal legislation banning the practice took effect during the work stoppage.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu said she met with both sides last week after DHL asked her last week to intervene in the standoff by compelling work to resume.