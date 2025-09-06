Devonshire Mall is giving you a chance to empty out your closets or basements and recycle any computers, batteries, phones, DVD players, TVs, gently used clothing, household items and more during the 17th Annual Recycling Day.

The event will be held Saturday Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A drop off zone will be set up in the north parking lot in front of the new SportChek.

Devonshire Mall's marketing manager Tina Asprakis said the event is normally held in the spring.

"We actually had to move our 17th Annual Recycling Day from the spring to the fall due to all the construction happening on the site, so that's happening Saturday September 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the north parking lot in front of the new SportChek," Asprakis said.

Asprakis said this is an opportunity to get rid of those gently used items.

"You can recycle your computers, batteries, phones, DVD players, other electronics, clothing, household items, medications and even document shredding," she said.

Asprakis said the public always comes out for this event.

"It's busy, especially in the morning. A lot of people have a lot of things to get rid of. We do have a full list of recyclables if you are curious on DevonshireMall.com, it actually outlines what each organization does take, so it really helps out," Asprakis said.

The event is put on through partnerships with Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex, The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Recycling Makes Cents, YQGgreen Networking Group, Windsor-Essex and Society of Saint Vincent de Paul.