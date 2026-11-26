Black Friday is shaping up to be one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year at Devonshire Mall.

The mall opens at 8 a.m. Friday and is expecting large crowds throughout the day and the weekend.

Last year, nearly 46,000 people visited on Black Friday alone, with about 114,000 shoppers coming through the doors over the full weekend.

Marketing manager Tina Asprakis says shoppers can expect a mix of promotions, with some retailers holding back their best offers until Friday.

“I actually viewed quite a few that haven’t even been posted yet. Some are waiting to post them on the day of, so keep an eye on that on our website,” Asprakis said.

She says the frenzy associated with Black Friday years ago has changed as retailers spread their sales over several days.

“It’s more throughout the day I think that in past years, when Black Friday was just extremely busy, where there were so many doorbusters, it was quite chaotic actually in the past for Black Friday. So I think that’s really simmered, and that’s why a lot of tenants and retailers have decided to do the deals kind of throughout the week, and then do targeted deals on certain days,” she said.

While Black Friday draws major crowds, Asprakis says the holiday shopping rush doesn’t stop there.

“The whole weekend is very busy. Boxing Day is most definitely our busiest day of the year. Black Friday weekend is extremely busy, and I think that everybody’s a little behind on their shopping, especially with this weather. So I think that everybody’s kind of getting in that Christmassy mood,” Asprakis said.

Devonshire Mall is also offering a holiday gift card promotion through guest services, with a $10 bonus for every $100 in gift cards purchased.

Santa photos are continuing through the holiday season, with online reservations recommended as demand increases heading into December.