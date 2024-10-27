A special meeting of Essex town council Monday evening heard from a few concerned residents over proposed zoning by-law amendments for two planned subdivisions on the land identified as 80 Maidstone Avenue West in ward 1.

The project was originally approved in 2018 as affordable rental housing by Noah Homes. However funding for the twenty-two town home units, twenty semi-detached dwelling units and two blocks for greenspace fell through.



Now the developer is looking to move to a for purchase model with by-law amendments including reducing yard depths, increase maximum lot coverage and an increase in the building height for all unit types to 10 meters.



Neighbouring Bell Avenue resident John Hunt said his biggest issue was the proposed height of the homes.



"I would still prefer to keep it a single level so that neighbours aren't looking over the six foot fence into our yard. The other thing is the actual depth of the backyard being 20 feet. That is very short abutting Bell. So if council can try to negotiate keeping that at 25 feet, I'm sure everybody on Bell would be appreciative of that to keep the properties away from us."



Resident Kirk Vivier, who claimed to still own 4 lots on the land, was having a moral dilemma over the height amendment.



"I stand to gain probably $100,000 if these amendments go through, right? But can I do that to my neighbours. For financial gain is it worth destroying somebody else's property. You gotta ask yourself that council. And think about it is if it were your house along Bell [Avenue], would not want eight-plexes 35-feet high behind you, with the balconies and passing over hamburgers to the neighbours. Think about it if it was your house."



Walter Branco, president of Noah Homes was understanding of the concerns and proposed his own amendments.



"We need the homes now in our community and we're willing to provide it if council can accept those amendments I'm more than happy to agree to it now. So eight metres in height, no deck higher than three feet and the privacy fence would be installed."



Council approved the proposal as presented and administration will bring back a report with the new amendments for third and final reading at a later date.

