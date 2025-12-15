The developer of a proposed townhouse development in Windsor's Roseland neighbourhood is responding to concerns over his plans.

President at Petcon Realty Corp. Davide Petretta told AM800's The Kyle Horner Show that what they're proposing is a very conservative approach to provide different housing stock but still be mindful of the neighbourhood.

Petretta says it's unfortunate the residents didn't reach out to him, but he's sent them messages encouraging them to sit down and talk about their concerns.

A group of residents have launched a petition over a proposed development on the land of the former St. James Anglican Church on Roseland Drive East.

In early December, the city's Development and Heritage Standing Committee voted to approve the rezoning of the triangle-shaped property to allow Petcon Realty Corp to build two semi-detached dwellings with four total units and four townhouse dwellings with 12 total units.

Each dwelling unit will have an attached garage and a driveway.

Petretta says this is his neighbourhood.

"I live and have lived across the street from the church for 24 years. This is exactly my neighbourhood. The type of development we usually do is five- or six-story buildings with 70 to 80 units," he says. "I had a proposal that could have fit more units in that space. I know what the residents want; I know the character of the neighborhood."

Petretta says it was a challenge to acquire this site.

"I went out of my way to make sure that someone who really has thought and care for what happens in the neighbourhood purchased it and developed it properly," he says. "For that reason, we do developments all throughout the province; we understand the character of neighbourhood and we understand how people feel when we bring a product to a neighbourhood but in this case specifically, this is my neighbourhood."

The petition against the proposal cites concerns over increased traffic, more vehicles parking on the road, more renters opposed to homeowners, and a devaluation of existing properties in the area.

Petretta says the development has three sides with four or five driveways per side.

"This is not a tremendous amount of traffic. The type of traffic-it's not high transient users. There's going to be very little traffic volume, and all of the traffic will be held within the property. We don't expect there to be any street parking," he says.

The rezoning proposal still needs final approval from Windsor City Council.

The church first opened in the early 1950s and held its final service at the end of October 2023. The church was listed for sale in mid-February 2024 for just under $1 million for the 1.25-acre island that included the parking lot, the green space, the church, and a detached home.

The church has already been demolished, and Petretta says that if it's approved by council, he plans to have shovels in the ground by spring 2026.