Detroit’s new PWHL franchise named the Clutch

Detroit’s Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) team has a name.

The team will be known as the Detroit Clutch.

The name was revealed Tuesday morning in a social media post and reflects the city’s automotive heritage through a circular logo referencing a wheel and automotive clutch.

Detroit is one of four expansion teams entering the league for the 2026-27 season.

Hamilton’s team will be known as the Havoc, while the San Jose team is called the Sea Lions, and Las Vegas will be referred to as the Vanguards.

The Clutch begins the season on the road against Las Vegas on Sunday, December 6.

The team’s home opener is set for Saturday, December 12 at 12 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena against the New York Sirens.