Detroit Tigers' legendary pitcher Mickey Lolich has died at 85.

Lolich spent 16 seasons in MLB, including time with the New York Mets and San Diego Padres.

He played 13 seasons with Detroit, becoming the team's all-time leader in strikeouts, starts, and shutouts.

Lolich is best known for his 1968 World Series MVP performance, where he pitched three complete games in Detroit's win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is the only left-handed pitcher in American League history to win three complete games in a single World Series.

The Tigers posted on Facebook about his passing, calling him "One of the finest pitchers in franchise history."