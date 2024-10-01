Detroit Tigers fans can pick up gear at a local sports shop to celebrate the team making it to the post season.

Bob Reaume Sports on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor is selling hats, jerseys and shirts with the team logo.

The Tigers are in Houston to play the Astros this afternoon to kick off the Wild Card Series round.

Detroit clinched a playoff spot on Friday night when they beat the Chicago White Sox 4-1 - the first time making the playoffs since 2014.

Bob Reaume, owner of the shop, says fans have been coming in for gear.

"We had a busy weekend with Tigers people coming in, a lot of them going to the game Friday night. After they clinched, not as many Saturday and Sunday but the interest is definitely there."



He says they have shirts, jersey's, sweaters and hats.



"Our stock isn't too bad, but tough to say because they're going to have to play this entire series on the road, so nobody's going to the ball game unless they're flying to Houston."



He adds that there is lots of apparel available.



"At the moment, some t-shirts, hoodies, jersey's, and hats. A lot of the plain with nobody on the back, the only guy we get much request for is Riley Greene."

Bob Reaume Sports is now located at 5400 Tecumseh Road East.

The first pitch of today's game will be thrown at 2:32 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers are offering a watch party at Comerica Park for fans, with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.