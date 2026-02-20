The Detroit Tigers are adding a splash of colour to their historic look this season, unveiling new navy blue and orange alternate uniforms that draw on the club’s past.

The team revealed the jerseys Thursday following nearly two years of consultation with players and supporters.

The new road alternate features a navy blue base with the word “Detroit” written across the chest in orange with white trim. The home alternate flips the script - bright orange with the club’s iconic Olde English “D” in navy on the front.

Both jerseys include retro-inspired sleeve striping, a circular Tigers patch and matching caps featuring an orange “D,” nodding to styles worn by the team in previous decades, including the 1984 championship era.

“We’re proud to introduce these new uniforms, which have been years in the making,” Ilitch Sports + Entertainment President and CEO Ryan Gustafson said in a statement.

The alternates will be worn during Spring Training and at select home and road games throughout the regular season.

The Tigers have long been known for one of baseball’s most traditional looks, making alternate uniforms a relatively rare change for the franchise.