The Detroit River Canadian Cleanup (DRCC) has released its annual report for 2024-25 outlining restoration milestones for the Detroit River.

DRCC implements the Remedial Action Plan on behalf of a community-based partnership between the government (federal, provincial, municipal), local industries, researchers, environmental organizations, and citizens working together to protect, restore, and enhance the Detroit River ecosystem.

DRCC partners gathered last week for the 14th Annual Detroit River Evening, and DRCC Remedial Action Plan Coordinator, Jackie Serran says attendees learned how the group continues to care for the Detroit River and its watershed.

"We work a lot to restore habitat, do research to assess the state of the environment, and then develop cleanup actions if the state is considered poor," Serran said.

The Detroit River is currently on the list of Great Lakes' Areas of Concern.

Under the 1987 Amendment to the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement, 14 "beneficial uses" were identified and used to establish 43 Areas of Concern (AOCs) within the Great Lakes.

These beneficial uses generally include recreational, ecological, and economic benefits that come from a healthy aquatic environment.

Serran says they've made progress by successfully restoring 11 of the 14 beneficial uses.

She says they plan on focusing on loss of fish and wildlife habitat and fish consumption.

"We've done things like tree planting, we've supported some sediment remediation in the Grand Marais Drain to try to reduce the mercury and [Polychlorinated Bhenyls] concentrations, we've worked with the city and other municipalities to remove combined sewer systems, so that waste isn't being directly discharged into the Detroit River, which improved water quality," Serran said.

Serran says they have two large-scale projects planned for the next couple of years including trying to create emergent vegetation such as cattails, and wetland area on the south end of Fighting Island for marsh birds to have good habitat.

"And then we have a dyke that's protecting the largest wetland complex in the Detroit River that's been breached, and is at risk of eroding away, so trying to fix that," she said.

Serran hopes to complete their work and get the Detroit River removed from the areas of concern list by 2028-29.