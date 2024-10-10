Windsor's Harbour Master says 13 vehicles and one trailer have been pulled from the Detroit River.

Peter Berry says crews ran some magnets and hooks along the bottom of the river on Wednesday and didn't discover anymore vehicles in the water.



He says crews will be at the site on Thursday to wrap up the operation.



As heard on AM800 news, a team of divers were in the water the past two days, searching an inlet off the Detroit River near Mill Street in Old Sandwich Town.



They have been dragging a magnet along the water, and when it grabbed hold of something, they stopped to see if it's a vehicle or another type of debris or garbage.



Berry says it was quite a project.



"It's the first time I've ever seen something of this magnitude, this number of vehicles and you think back over the last 20-30 years from what we've been able to find in evidence that this has been the spot and the activity that's been here," says Berry. "So it's interesting and sad at the same time."



He says it appears one of the last vehicles pulled from the river has been there for more than 30-years.



"The diver went to the top of it, we did the hook through what we felt was the roof of the vehicle and it just came off, just like corn flakes, it was so rusted," he says. "So it could be there anywhere from 30 to 50 to 60 years. It might have been there when the operation was actually still running."

Berry says Windsor police will continue to investigate.

"Some of these are old enough that the files from them are dormant and reopened and they'll do their investigations and their reporting and we'll go from there," says Berry. "Obviously these vehicles aren't worthy of evidence anymore beyond the information of the licence and the VIN number that were provided to us."

10 vehicles were pulled from the water on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, crews first thought there were six vehicles in the water but Berry says there were only three.



The Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit is investigating and a police spokesperson tells AM800 News that at least two of the vehicles recovered were previously reported stolen.



The new owner of the private waterfront property has taken the initiative to clean up the site to make way for a future development.

