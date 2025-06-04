A dangerous incident for Detroit police.
Late Monday night, Detroit police say one of its helicopter units had a laser pointer directed towards it several times.
Police believed the laser beams came from the Windsor side of the Detroit River, prompting a call to Canadian authorities.
Windsor police confirming they received a call from their American counterparts.
"The Detroit Police Department contacted the Windsor Police Service (WPS) to investigate this incident. Our officers conducted a search of the area for a suspect and any evidence but were unable to locate anything. As a result, we are no longer investigating this matter," said WPS Const. Bianca Jackson in an emailed statement.
Aiming a laser at an aircraft can cause a major accident by, distracting the pilot creating glare that affects the pilot's vision, temporarily blinding the pilot.
