A dangerous incident for Detroit police.

Late Monday night, Detroit police say one of its helicopter units had a laser pointer directed towards it several times.

Police believed the laser beams came from the Windsor side of the Detroit River, prompting a call to Canadian authorities.

Windsor police confirming they received a call from their American counterparts.

"The Detroit Police Department contacted the Windsor Police Service (WPS) to investigate this incident. Our officers conducted a search of the area for a suspect and any evidence but were unable to locate anything. As a result, we are no longer investigating this matter," said WPS Const. Bianca Jackson in an emailed statement.

Aiming a laser at an aircraft can cause a major accident by, distracting the pilot creating glare that affects the pilot's vision, temporarily blinding the pilot.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum