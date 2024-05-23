Detroit has been ranked the second best place in America to watch fireworks.

The ranking is according to USA Today readers.

The Ford Fireworks were ranked just behind the fireworks on Navy Pier in Chicago.

The USA Today ranking notes that the annual fireworks display above the Detroit River is so big that it takes three barges to hold the pyrotechnics.

In addition to the colorful display exploding above the Detroit River, spectators can enjoy live music and plenty of food and drinks.

This year's show is scheduled for Monday, June 24, beginning at 10 p.m.

The annual event attracts thousands of people to Windsor's riverfront to watch the light display between the two cities.