The Detroit Lions have unveiled their new uniforms that are designed to convey a combination of the team's modern era and the legacy of the historic franchise.

The new look includes a new black-and-blue color rush look and three helmet shells.

The Lions' home uniforms feature the return of white numbers and will be worn with silver pants, moving on from the gray color worn in recent years. The contrasting stripes on the shoulders and pants resemble those used on the Ford Mustang and feature white accents as well, while the collars will be inscribed with "One Pride" on the inside.

The away uniform includes a white jersey with blue numbers outlined in silver, and will be paired with solid blue or white pants. In addition, this uniform will have "Detroit" emblazoned across the chest for the first time in team history. Adding to the ode to their home city, the inside collar will be blue with 313, the Detroit area code, inscribed upon it to honor the hardworking heritage of the city and its people.

After utilizing an all-gray uniform as the team's alternates in recent years, the Lions have moved on to an all-black ensemble for the 2024 season, nicknamed "Motor City Muscle." The re-introduced color scheme is reminiscent of a look worn in the 1990s and early 2000s by players including current head coach Dan Campbell.