ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The banged-up Detroit Lions took some serious hits in their loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“Nobody cares,” coach Dan Campbell said Monday. “Nobody is going to give us a pass, or put an asterisk next to your record.”

Running back David Montgomery and defensive tackle Alim McNeill need to have season-ending knee surgeries after both were hurt in the setback to Buffalo, Campbell said. Khalil Dorsey had season-ending surgery Sunday night after breaking his leg against the Bills.

The Lions will also be indefinitely without cornerback Carlton Davis III, who had a jaw injury in the 48-42 loss to Buffalo that ended their franchise-record, 11-game winning streak.

“Not sure how long that’s going to be, I just know in the immediate future, I don’t see it,” Campbell said.

Detroit’s roster has been decimated, putting 18 players on injured reserve and the latest wave will push that total past 20.

The Lions have lost six starters on defense from their Week 1 lineup, including defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who broke his leg two months ago at Dallas.

Detroit (12-2) has overcome the series of injuries, which have hit the defense particularly hard, well enough to win 11 straight games before losing to Buffalo.

The setback allowed Philadelphia to pull into a tie with Detroit for top seeding in the NFC and gave Minnesota a chance to share first place in the NFC North with three games left in the regular season. The Vikings close the regular season at Detroit.

“Sometimes, you got to get punched in the face,” Campbell said. “This is good for us. We’re going to use this to our advantage and get ready for a division opponent on the road.”

The Lions play at Chicago on Sunday.

Montgomery will miss an opportunity to play against his former team and to help Detroit attempt to at least reach the Super Bowl for the first time in team history. He played through his knee injury against the Bills, who limited him to 4 yards rushing on five carries and four catches for 31 yards.

“David is so tough,” Campbell said.

Montgomery ran for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns, rotating with speedy running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and had 36 receptions for 341 yards.

“We’re going to miss him,” Campbell said.

McNeill will leave a big void on the defensive line, a position group that had seven players on injured reserve before the standout defensive tackle was injured. He had seven tackles for losses, tied for the team lead with Hutchinson and linebacker Alex Anzalone, who is also on injured reserve.

Davis defended 11 passes, trailing only Brian Branch’s total, and had two interceptions, ranking third on the team this season.

Dorsey was among the top tacklers on special teams and returned four kickoffs, including one for 72 yards to help Detroit pull away in a tied game with Tennessee.

“Some guys are going to have an unbelievable opportunity,” Campbell said. “You’re a guy who’s on the vet squad or you’re a young player or you’re somebody that’s been dying to get an opportunity, you’re about to get it.”.