Jordan Love converted a pair of fourth downs with touchdown passes in the first half and finished with a career-high-matching four TD throws, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The Packers (8-3-1) swept the season series to earn a potential tiebreaker in the NFC North and are in second place in the division behind Chicago (8-3), which plays at Philadelphia on Friday.

The two-time defending division champion Lions (7-5) entered the game out of the playoff picture, then fell further back in the hunt with a third loss in five games.

Detroit turned the ball over on downs on the opening drive of the second half and early in the fourth quarter.

Two plays after Jahmyr Gibbs was stopped for a loss just inside Green Bay territory on fourth down, Love threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson to give Green Bay a 24-14 lead early in the third.

The Lions went for it fourth-and-3 from Packers 21 -- trailing by 10 -- and Jameson Williams dropped a pass.

Detroit's defense responded with a stop and the offense reached the Green Bay 4 before Micah Parsons' sack forced coach Dan Campbell to settle for a field goal and a 31-24 deficit with 2:59 left.

Parsons finished with 2 1/2 sacks.