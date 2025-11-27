Hundreds of people are in downtown Windsor today for the Detroit Lions Block Party.

The party officially started at 10 a.m. for the Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Green Bay Packers.

Ouellette Avenue from Park Street to University Avenue has been closed since 9 p.m. Wednesday night, and Park Street West is closed from Ouellette to Pelissier Street.

Despite the game not starting until 1 p.m., sports fans filled downtown bars as they get ready for the game.

The Detroit Lions are partnering with the City of Windsor, Tourism Windsor-Essex-Pelee Island, and the Downtown Windsor BIA to host the official Detroit Lions-sanctioned party.

The party is a free, family-friendly event where fans can watch the game on a 32-foot screen.

There is also an NFL activation zones, food trucks, face painting and outdoor bars.

Tisha got to the party early and says she wanted to secure a spot for the game.

"We love having it as a border city, we wish we could get more of it! We are just as much fans as the Detroit fans are, so we're here because we love it. We love the Lions!"

Alex Roos says she's so excited.

"My whole family, we've been Detroit Lions fans my whole life, so this for us is huge that they're finally getting the recognition that we've always wanted."

Gail Turner says it's awesome to have this in Windsor.

"I am really excited, I'm probably one of their top fans! I'm really excited."

Kick off for the game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Following the game, The Jody Raffoul Band will be hosting a post-game concert on the main stage on Ouellette Avenue.

The streets are expected to reopen around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco