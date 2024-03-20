TAMPA, Fla. - Detroit Lions defensive back Cameron Sutton is wanted on a Florida domestic violence warrant.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday asked for tips to help find him.

Authorities said on Twitter that the warrant is for domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The sheriff's office said Sutton may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Florida license plate.

No other information was immediately provided.

It wasn't clear if Sutton has a lawyer to speak for him and the team declined to comment.