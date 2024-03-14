The Detroit Lions agreed to contract extensions for both Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell that will see them stay with the team through the 2027 season.

"We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons," said Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp.

"They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field."



Brad Holmes joined the Lions prior to the start of the 2021 season and has been credited with rebuilding the Lions roster through a vision for sustained success. He was named PFWA NFL Executive of the Year in 2023 for building the Lions roster that recorded a 12-5 record on their way to the 2023 NFC Championship game.



Dan Campbell joined the Lions six days after Holmes and has partnered with the GM to create a winning program in Detroit. In his first full-time head coaching stint, Campbell has compiled a 24-26-1 record in Detroit. The former NFL tight end has led a significant turnaround in Detroit, from a 3-13-1 record in his first season to a 12-5 record in 2023. Campbell led the Lions to their first NFC North Division title in 2023 as well as their first NFL playoff victory in 32 years. The Lions' appearance in the 2023 NFC Championship game was the team's first since 1991. Campbell was named an Associated Press Coach of the Year Finalist in 2023 based on the team's performance.

