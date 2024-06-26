DETROIT - The city of Detroit is taking steps to ban gas stations from locking people inside the store. It comes a year after a man was fatally shot during an argument with another customer.

Police say a clerk's decision to lock the door while he was safely behind protective glass contributed to the shooting.



An ordinance approved by the Detroit City Council would make it illegal for employees to push a button to remotely lock the door.



It would apply to businesses whose workers are protected by glass. Council member James Tate says the goal is lower the heat on disputes that can turn violent.

