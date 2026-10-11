Detroit group to fly thank-you banner celebrating Canada-U.S. friendship

A mix of sun and cloud over the Detroit River in Windsor. Sept. 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

“Detroit and Canada are bridged in friendship.”

That’s the message on a banner that will be flown over the Detroit River this weekend as part of a community-led effort in Detroit.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) is assisting a group of individuals from Metro Detroit with the initiative to fly a 30-by-9-foot aerial banner along the Detroit River on Monday, October 12, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Speaking on AM800’s Mornings with Mike and Meg, Downtown Detroit Partnership CEO Eric B. Larson says the effort is a simple thank-you that represents how important the relationship is between Detroit and Canada.

He says the relationship is an honour and DDP is excited to assist with the initiative.

“We have for a long time, well before the current conversation that’s going on, recognized the importance of this relationship,” says Larson. “We have friends, family, and obviously co-workers that are so critically important to not just our daily lives but just the joy and quite frankly the success that our bi-national border has represented.”

Ambassador Bridge Lights illuminate the Ambassador Bridge that stretches between Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, Mich. on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Canada remains in the crosshairs of U.S. President Donald Trump's enormous tariff agenda, with steel and aluminum duties set to come into force on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Larson says there are stresses and conversations around politics.

He says the group came together to bring the thank-you gesture to life.

“Really wanted to reflect the leadership and the proactive nature and the consistent showing up that the Canadian, not only the people but just the overall leadership, showed in the Gordie Howe Bridge,” he says. “It’s a significant recognition of not only our commerce but also the way that we are bridged by friendship.”

The DDP says the initiative is also celebrating the Gordie Howe International Bridge and Canada’s longstanding commitment to bringing the international crossing to life.

The banner will be flown, weather permitting, between Belle Isle and the Gordie Howe International Bridge between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.