It's back to the track in Detroit.

Next season's Detroit Grand Prix dates have been confirmed.

The Indycar Series schedule will see Sunday, May 31, as the confirmed date for the annual downtown street race.

The 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will mark the 36th Grand Prix weekend in Detroit's history with practice, qualifying and race action set to take place from May 29 to May 31.

The three-day event will once again feature racing, music and family fun in the heart of downtown Detroit.

The 2025 event attracted approximately 156,000 people to downtown Detroit - a four per cent increase in total attendance from both 2023 and 2024.

The 2025 Indycar Series race saw an audience of over one million viewers from FOX - a 75 per cent increase from the 2024 race broadcast - marking the highest viewership for the Detroit Grand Prix since 2021.

Ticket renewals for the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix are expected to begin later this fall.