Preparations are underway for the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix happening this weekend, and that means some changes on how you'll cross the border through the Windsor-Detroit tunnel.

Traffic will be re-routed to allow motorists to enter and exit the tunnel safely without entering the race route.

Heading from Windsor to Detroit is simple, just take a right turn onto Jefferson upon exiting the tunnel and head to I-375.

Heading from Detroit to Windsor, the best route is also I-375 to access Jefferson Avenue and follow posted signage to reach the tunnel entrance.

Tal Czudner, CEO of the Windsor Detroit Tunnel says the key thing to remember is that the tunnel never closes.

"It's going to take a couple extra minutes just to get through, especially when you're coming back to Windsor, when you're heading to Detroit, it's a piece of cake, get out, turn right," Czudner said. "When you're coming back, you've got to go off I-375, and then follow the signs to bring you right back to the tunnel."

Czudner says motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and allow a few extra minutes for travel due to the increased traffic and security in the area.

"Have your passport ready, have your NEXUS card ready, if you're going to declare something, going to Detroit or coming back to Windsor, just make sure you declare it, and if you have questions you're welcome to reach out to us, or CBSA or CBP websites have all the relevant information," he said.

He says for users of Transit Windsor's tunnel bus service, there will be route changes in affect from May 28 to June 1.

"They're going to head into Detroit, but then do that quick little loop right around [Mariners' Church], so you're actually not going to head into the city, you're going to be dropped off at the tunnel entrance and then you're going to walk to wherever your destination is," Czudner said.

During the race days, motorists are encouraged to show a dashboard placard to access the Tunnel. Placards are available at the Windsor and Detroit toll plazas.