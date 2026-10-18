Detroit Free Press Marathon prompts tunnel closure Sunday morning

Runners taking part in the Detroit Free Press Marathon over the Ambassador Bridge. (Source: CBSA)

The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel will close for more than four hours Sunday morning to accommodate the Detroit Free Press Marathon.

The tunnel will be shut down to all vehicle traffic from 6:15 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. as thousands of runners make their way through Windsor before returning to Detroit.

Officials advise anyone planning to cross before the race to do so before 6:10 a.m.

The Ambassador Bridge will have restricted traffic. That means two-way vehicle traffic will be present on one side of the bridge while runners will be on the other. A buffer lane will separate the two.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will be open.

The tunnel is expected to reopen around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.