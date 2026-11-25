Detroit City Council has approved a major redevelopment project for the Renaissance Center, which will see two towers demolished, and the space transformed for community use. (Source: Bedrock Detroit)

A historic redevelopment project on the Windsor-Detroit skyline took another step forward Tuesday afternoon.

Detroit City Council voted 7-2 to advance a proposed $2.2-billion overhaul of the Renaissance Center by General Motors and Bedrock.

The proposal calls for a major redevelopment of the riverfront site, including the demolition of the two southernmost towers.

During hours of debate, council heard from dozens of residents and organizations offering differing views on the project before voting to move it forward.

Council member Renata Miller said council could not risk allowing one of Detroit’s most recognizable landmarks to fall into decline.

“If we do nothing, the most famous image of Detroit becomes an image of blight, and we cannot allow that to happen on our watch. This plan gives us a better outcome. It right-sizes a building that has outgrown its purpose,” Miller said.

Critics of the project have largely focused on the tax incentives required to support the redevelopment. Questions have also been raised about whether demolishing two towers is necessary.

The two votes against the proposal were cast by council members Gabriela Santiago-Romero and Denzel McCampbell.

A motion by McCampbell to postpone the vote was defeated.

“What I’m asking is for due diligence to make sure that we don’t find ourselves a year, two or another council saying that it was said at the table or said at the podium that this would happen, but we don’t have anything in writing to say that it would,” McCampbell said.

In a statement following the vote, Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said the project’s community benefits agreement includes $43.5 million in direct community investment, nearly 190 affordable housing units on the riverfront, $15 million for affordable housing and support for small businesses.

“In true Rise Higher fashion, this community benefits agreement is three times larger than any previous agreement in Detroit’s history,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for Sheffield’s office said the project will now move to the state level, where it is expected to be considered by the Michigan Strategic Fund next month.

Demolition of the two towers is expected to begin in 2027.