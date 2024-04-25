Anticipation has been building for weeks, and finally the NFL draft will get underway today in downtown Detroit.

The NFL draft has taken the show on the road for a decade, giving cities around the country a chance to be in the spotlight.



Thousands of fans will be driving and flying into town from the league's other 31 teams who will see signs of progress made in the city over the past decade or so.



That kind of influx of people for a multi-day event will be a real boon for local businesses, restaurants and bars.



One of those, Bookie's Bar & Grille located at 2208 Cass Avenue, is very excited about what's to come over the next few days according to owner Jay Lambrecht.



"It's a great way to showcase our city to a lot of people that have not been to Detroit, or haven't been to Detroit in some years. There's been a lot of great improvements over the last just over a decade, and we're excited to show off our city," he said.



Lambrecht says while they're excited about the potential for themselves, the other great thing about the draft is it's going to drive a lot of traffic into the nearby areas.



"Windsor's going to get a lot of traffic, as well as the metro Detroit surrounding areas because this event is so big it doesn't just fit within the city. We're expecting to have big crowds, Thursday night is obviously the big kickoff, we hope they stop in to see what we're all about as well. We've got all three of our floors open, great televisions, we'll have the sound on for the draft and a great party around it."



He says there's also a sense of not knowing what to expect, as Detroit has never before hosted the draft.



"So none of us exactly know what to expect, but I think we're all prepared. Everybody's been planning for months now, so we hope that it's a good effect on everybody's bottom line and I'm sure it will be. I think the biggest thing is making sure that visitors and guests that come to the city have a great time and a great experience," Lambrecht said.



Bookies is open from 11 a.m to 2 a.m.



The NFL draft will run from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

