The Detroit Auto Show has announced its 11-day show schedule for 2025 as it returns to its traditional time.

The annual auto show will be held at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit from Friday, Jan. 10, to Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

The event returns to January as officials have an eye toward providing automakers and partners with a flexible schedule for product and technology debuts.

"As we reimagine the show, we're being agile about scheduling events to meet the needs and preferences of key stakeholders," Detroit Auto Show Co-Executive Director Rod Alberts said. "OEMs and show partners will have the opportunity to directly reach out to customers with product announcements during the public show or have media- and industry-focused events as in the past."

The auto show was held in September over the past two years after being on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The media day will be held on Jan. 10, which includes the announcement of the 2025 winners of the North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) awards.

The auto show will open to the public on Saturday, Jan 11.