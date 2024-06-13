After nearly two years without a contract, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) have reached tentative agreements with the Treasury Board and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) for over 9,000 members of the the Border Services (FB) bargaining unit .

The four-year agreement - spanning from June 2022 to June 2026 - includes a total compounded wage increase of 15.7 per cent, which officials say highlights the value of the work done by bargaining unit members and exceeding recent wage increases provided in other Canadian law enforcement agencies.



Additionally, the agreement features enhanced protections relative to technological changes, and better provisions for shift scheduling and leave.



PSAC National President Sharon DeSousa says the bargaining team worked around the clock to secure the best contract for members, and this tentative agreement is a testament to their incredible hard work and dedication.



"This is a well-deserved victory for our members at CBSA who safeguard our nation's borders and ensure the safety and security of all Canadians," she said.



The agreement, reached after nine days of around-the-clock negotiations, avoids potential job action at Canada's borders.



CIU National President Mark Weber says he's proud of the solidarity members have shown over the past two years of negotiations.



"Our bargaining team couldn't have won this agreement without the support of thousands of members across the country who supported their efforts," he added.



The FB bargaining team is unanimously recommending ratification of the tentative agreement.

Full details can be found here.

An online vote will take place in the coming weeks.

