A new poll suggests most Canadians don't want the country to end up with a two-party system.

The polling from Leger comes after the April federal election which saw the Liberals and Conservatives win 313 of the 343 seats.

The poll of over 16-hundred Canadians was conducted by Leger Marketing for the Association for Canadian Studies between May 1st and 3rd.

It suggests 49 per cent say a two-party system would not be good for Canada, while 30 per cent say they don't know.

The poll suggests people in Ontario and Alberta are the most open to a two-party system, with 23 per cent of people in those provinces saying it would be a good thing.

Twenty-two per cent of people in British Columbia and 20 per cent of respondents in Quebec say they think Canada would be better off under such a system.

At 30 per cent, Conservative respondents were the most likely to think Canada would be better off with a two-party system, compared to 17 per cent of Liberals and 14 per cent of NDP supporters.

The poll was conducted online and can't be assigned a margin of error.