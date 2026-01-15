If you're flying out of Windsor International Airport today make sure to check on your flight status.

The airport's website is reporting delays for flights leaving later this afternoon and evening to Varadero, Cuba and Toronto.

Speaking on AM800's The Kyle Horner Show, the airport's director of operations, Luke Vandermark, says there was an Air Canada cancellation this morning.

He says the last 18 hours have been challenging at the airport.

"Last night we had our operations team, very highly trained and dedicated, working tirelessly to try and keep a clear and open airfield," he says. "It's one of those situations where Mother Nature kind of gets the best of you, and unfortunately there's not a whole lot we can do about that."

Vandermark says the airport is still operating today.

"We still have our crews out there keeping the airfield open and safe for our passengers, but everything is looking good," says Vandermark.

He says there are some minor delays posted on the airport's website, and the delays will be updated throughout the day.

"Under the delays that you would be seeing for these flights this afternoon will most likely be other areas in the network," he says. "So now Toronto is getting what we were getting last night and overnight, so these delays are the effect from what's happening in Toronto."

As of now, there are no departure delays posted on the airport's website for Friday.