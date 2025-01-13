NEW YORK - On a quiet weekend in movie theaters, Lionsgate's "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" debuted atop the box office with $15.5 million.

Sunday's studio estimates came as much of Hollywood's attention was on the wildfires that continue to rage in Los Angeles.

Mid-January is often a slow moviegoing period.

This weekend's lull was slightly exacerbated by the closures of about 10 theaters in Los Angeles, the country's top box-office market.

The Robbie Williams biopic "Better Man," in which the British pop star is portrayed by a CGI chimpanzee, flopped with $1.1 million in ticket sales.

The lion's share of box office business went to holiday holdovers including "Mufasa: The Lion King," "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," "Nosferatu" and "Moana 2."