A demoted Windsor police officer has filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal.

Staff Sergeant Norman 'Edward' Armstrong alleges he was racial discriminated against and sexually harassed by top brass at the service.

According to the complaint to the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO), obtained by CTV News, Armstrong alleges he was discriminated against based on his race, the colour of his skin and received unwanted "sexual harassment, solicitations or advances".

Based on the complaint, Armstrong's allegations began in February 2023.

At the time, he says Chief Jason Bellaire entertained a complaint from Constable Dale Roorda, "alleging inappropriate behaviour on my part towards female officers".

In his role as Inspector, Armstrong told the HRTO he had previously disciplined Roorda.

He alleges Roorda sent anonymous letters to the police services board and to his home address about his allegations.

Armstrong accuses Bellaire of entertaining the complaint without complainants and requesting a full investigation by Peel Regional Police.

He says Bellaire also compelled individuals to provide statements and then the Chief ignored advice from a Deputy Chief that the investigation "lacked impartiality".

Armstrong says Superintendent Jill Lawrence received a copy of the Peel report on Roorda's allegations, even though she provided a statement to investigators. Lawrence asserts she did not review the document.

Armstong also accuses Acting Deputy Chief Karel DeGraaf of influencing the report, although how is not indicated in the complaint.

By December 2023, Bellaire moved Armstrong to "solitary work" which Armstrong says was in "direct interaction with individuals allegedly offended by remarks during my 25-year career."

Armstrong says Bellaire ignored concerns about the "compromising position" he was placed in.

When the Windsor Police Service (WPS) issued a news release in January 2024 about Armstrong's first appearance on Police Services Act charges, Armstrong considers that an "unprecedented" procedure.

In Armstrongs' complaint, between March 2023 and February 2024, he outlines numerous incidents where members of the senior leadership team made "inappropriate racial comments" towards officers and members of the black community at large.

Specifically, he accuses Bellaire of suggesting "telepathic communication among black individuals" and he says Bellaire expressed a "preference for 'whiter' things".

He also says Superintendent Lawrence made racially inappropriate comments towards members of the Indigenous community.

Unidentified members of the Senior Leadership Team allegedly made "jokes about new black recruits' names and comments about someone not being 'black enough' for a black history video." according to Armstrongs' complaint.

Armstrong also says Bellaire "engaged in sexually suggestive comments involving me and another woman, despite no prior relationship".

Armstrong says he was "knowingly excluded" from a group picture with other Inspectors during a local charity event and he was not invited to the annual Inspector Christmas Party, hosted by Inspector Jennifer Crosby.

Armstrong wrote in his HRTO complaint that the allegations created a "challenging and stressful work environment" where the lack of information-sharing hindered his ability to perform his job.

He also says he was overlooked for promotion which caused financial hardship.

Armstrong also says his privacy has been breached by "unauthorized access to sensitive information".

None of the allegations in the HRTO complaint have been proven in court.

Armstrong is seeking two million dollars in damages for loss of dignity, compensation for lost wages and "duration of the offensive treatment".

A spokesperson for the HRTO tells CTV News "the service standard to resolving an application from filing date to resolution is within 18 months."

Armstrong filed his complaint in March 2024.

In a statement to CTV News, WPS spokesperson Gary Francoeur wrote "As this complaint is currently before the Human Rights Tribunal, we respectfully decline to comment on this matter or on Mr. Armstrong's guilty plea to discreditable conduct under the Ontario Police Services Act."

In February 2024, Armstrong pleaded guilty to one count of discreditable conduct for comments made to female employees of the service.

He was demoted for one year to rank of Staff Sergeant. As of February 12, 2025, Armstrong will be reinstated to rank of Inspector.

In August 2024, CTV News learned Constable Dale Roorda has now retired.

He was facing charges of neglect of duty, discreditable conduct, and three counts of insubordination.

According to the union, Roorda had more than 30 years experience and he was eligible to retire.