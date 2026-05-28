Demoted Windsor cop to remain suspended with pay

Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Const. Joshua Smith still has a criminal charge of uttering threats before the courts.

On Monday, Smith was demoted two ranks for two years for discreditable conduct.

The Police Services Act punishment was triggered by a guilty plea in the Ontario Court of Justice to criminal harassment.

Smith was sentenced to two years’ probation.

CTV News has now confirmed Smith still has another legal matter before criminal court; a charge of uttering threats laid in May 2025.

Windsor police confirmed to CTV News Thursday Smith remains suspended with pay pending the outcome of that criminal charge.

They declined to comment on whether the uttering threats charge has resulted in a hearing before the Police Services Board.