OTTAWA – It was no easy task for Dr. Dannica Switzer to get to Parliament Hill.

Living in Wawa, Ontario, she had to drive more than two hours to the nearest airport in Sault Ste. Marie, and then had to take two flights, just so she could be in Ottawa.

But she said the effort was worth it, because the cause was too important to ignore.

“I came with my whole family,” said Switzer, “because we believe that public health care is worth saving.”

On Saturday, more than a thousand demonstrators came from across Ontario and Quebec to call on the federal government to fight against increasing privatization in public health care.

In recent years, in Quebec, privatization has taken the form of private clinics, and some “approved” doctors leaving the public system.

In Ontario, it has meant more private clinics delivering more hospital related procedures like MRIs, CT scans, cataract surgeries, knee replacements, and hip replacements, and paid for by the public system.

Both were cited as problems for the demonstrators.

But equally concerning, and arguably more immediate for the people gathered on the hill, was the situation in Alberta.

Late last year, the Alberta government passed what was then known as Bill 11. The amendment introduced what is known as a “dual practice” model. Under the system, doctors who fulfill a minimum number of hours working for the province, can then start charging patients directly to give them care outside the public system.

Those who defend the model say it helps optimize the system to meet patient needs and helps reduce wait times for medical tests and procedures.

But for demonstrators gathered in Ottawa it is clearly the start of two-tier health care in Canada, with too many echoes of the U.S. health-care system.

“Health care in Canada is in imminent danger,” said Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition, “because they’re actually bringing in private health insurance in Alberta. They’re bringing in payment – private payment for care. They’re allowing private clinics to sell queue-jumping to those who can afford it, push everyone else back in line, and pressure everyone else to pay, or have to wait much longer.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Jason MacLean who chairs the Canadian Health Coalition.

“Alberta is important because this has never happened before, where doctors are allowed to do a dual-tiered system, to where they can have one leg into the private sector and one leg into the public sector. The Canada Health Act provides for a single-payer system where it’s all public,” said MacLean.

Under the Canada Health Act, medical services are meant to be public, available to Canadian residents, and accessible regardless of income without discrimination.

Demonstrators said what’s happening in Alberta violates those principles with private services and payment, and they are asking the federal government to push back.

“I think there’s a mistaken belief in the federal government that there’s time here. There isn’t time. Once Alberta brings in U.S. private health-care companies, there isn’t time to stop them. And getting that genie back in the bottle is going to be almost impossible to do,” said Mehra. “The U.S. has never been able to control that industry. We’re not going to be able to do it here, so we have to we have to act now to uphold and protect public Medicare before it gains a foothold.”

The federal health minister has expressed concern about Alberta’s dual model. But demonstrators want more immediate action, and they’re calling on the prime minister to get involved.

That includes a call from former NDP Member of Parliament, Charlie Angus who was on the hill Saturday, after encouraging people in his network to attend the rally.

“I recognize the prime minister is taking on many, many issues on the global stage. And Canadians thank him for that,” he said. “But he has an obligation here in Canada, and health care is a fundamental Canadian value.”

A value expressed by Switzer after taking her long trip from northern Ontario to the nation’s capital.

“I am from Wawa, born and raised. I’m back there working part time as a family doctor, and we have huge health inequities already in Ontario,” she said.

“We don’t have enough doctors, don’t have health nurses, we don’t have enough anyone in health care, and if we have privatization, that’s going to get even worse. Private clinics are going to try to be recruiting from the very limited health-care resources pool, and it will worsen the inequities.”