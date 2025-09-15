"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Infinity Castle" carved out a place in box office history this weekend, slicing straight to No. 1 to outpace the horror sequel "The Conjuring: Last Rites."

The Sony-owned Crunchyroll release shattered expectations with a mighty $70 million debut in North America, according to Sunday estimates from Comscore.

That haul marks the biggest domestic opening ever for an anime film, surpassing "Pokemon: The First Movie," which opened with $31 million in 1999.

The film also opened in 49 international markets, earning a global total so far of $178 million.

"The Conjuring: Last Rites" took the No. 2 spot at the box office, earning $26 million in North America.