Demolition work is now complete within the evacuation zone in Wheatley.

Nine buildings along Erie Street North and Talbot Road East have been taken down.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent purchased these properties through a grant by the Province of Ontario, and from municipality reserves.

The fence surrounding the properties will be moved back and sidewalk access and street parking will be available again in the upcoming days.

Construction equipment will be removed from the area within the next week.

In late August 2021, a gas explosion at the corner of Erie Street and Talbot Street in downtown Wheatley damaged or destroyed several buildings and injured 20 people.

These properties were deemed unsuitable for redevelopment based on numerous engineering reports.