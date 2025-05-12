Demolition is underway at the site of the future home of the Windsor Fire and Rescue Headquarters.

Crews are bringing down the former Morris Sutton Funeral Home at the corner of Giles Boulevard and Goyeau Street, with the main structure expected to be removed by the end of May.

A full site clean-up would follow, which is expected to be completed by early June.

City of Windsor Project Administrator Graziano Nazzani says they conducted an interior asbestos abatement, which started back on March 13, before beginning the demolishion.

Nazzani says the design and build phase of the new headquarters is still a ways away.

"Right now we are looking at essentially the next steps for space planning and conceptual designs for the station, obviously seeking council approval to move forward with any construction in the future," he says.

Station #1, the current headquarters, is located nearby at the corner of Goyeau Street and Elliott Street.

Along with housing several vehicles, the current headquarters is also home to the Emergency Communications Centre, Windsor fire administration, public education, and fire prevention divisions.