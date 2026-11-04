Democrats serve blue wave in U.S. midterms as voters deliver verdict on Trump’s tenure

As Americans head to the polls for midterm elections Tuesday, the outcome could have significant consequences for Canada. CTVNews.ca has live results, breaking updates, real-time election data and on-the-ground reporting from key battleground states.

DETROIT — A blue wave showed signs of cresting in the United States on Tuesday as Democrats flipped key seats in the midterm elections, serving as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s chaotic and controversial second term.

Democrats took control of the House and the Senate during the election that will reorder control of Congress and bring a check on Trump’s unprecedented use of executive power over the remainder of his time in office.

A key race in Maine, where Trump’s trade war with Canada has soured voters, solidified the Democrats’ triumph and unseated a long-standing Republican Senator.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” Trump posted on social media just before 11 p.m. ET.

President Donald Trump speaks in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon)

Republicans were on the defensive throughout the turbulent midterm campaign season, with polls showing Trump’s approval plummeting due to rising gas and diesel prices, high inflation and the unpopular war with Iran.

Trump’s closing arguments Monday did little to shore up enthusiasm.

He defended his administration’s policies and claimed his second term had seen the “best” economy ever, despite widespread voter disapproval of his handling of pocketbook issues.

Voters in some of the most Republican-safe areas showed their frustration with the president and the GOP, including in Texas, where James Talarico broke a decades-long Democrat losing streak by trouncing Trump-aligned Ken Paxton.

While emerging victorious in key races, Democrats faced controversies of their own during the midterm campaign.

Democrats saw a shocking eleventh-hour party fracture in a tight Senate race in Michigan when Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s former opponent in the U.S. Senate primary, Haley Stevens, stunned party officials Sunday by endorsing Republican candidate Mike Rogers.

Alan Latham, a 44-year-old attorney and lifelong Michigander, said he worried about affordability but was more motivated to back a candidate who promised progress over polarization.

“For me the candidate that’s going to push us forward in a positive direction as a country, as a people, unify us, is what really brought me out to the polls and what really is important to me as a voter and as a citizen,” Latham said after casting a ballot in White Lake for El-Sayed.

U.S. Senate candidates Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, left, and Republican Mike Rogers shake hands after the debate on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at WXYZ Channel 7 in Southfield, Mich. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool) U.S. Senate candidates Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, left, and Republican Mike Rogers shake hands after the debate on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at WXYZ Channel 7 in Southfield, Mich. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool) (Robin Buckson)

At the same polling station, Mark Pospisil, 43, said he’s pretty neutral on political issues. Pospisil said he voted for Rogers because the Republican would “honour and fear God and be best to implement good laws for our community.”

Michigan’s economy is tightly integrated with Canada and has been hit hard by tariffs. Rogers last month broke ranks with Trump over the tariffs slapped on Canada, and El-Sayed has long called the trade war nonsensical.

As counts slowly came in late Tuesday, Rogers and El-Sayed’s chances remained close.

At a Republican event in Detroit, people cheered as results favouring GOP candidates elsewhere in the United States came across large screens.

Rogers’ wife Kristi addressed the room just before 10 p.m., telling supporters to “stick with us.”

“It’s going to be good,” she said.

Some spectators whispered concerns when Democrat Roy Cooper won North Carolina’s Senate race and Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff was re-elected in Georgia.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, tours an emergency vehicle manufacturing business during a campaign stop, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Island Falls, Maine. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)

The tight race in Maine saw Democrat Troy Jackson end the nearly 30-year run of Republican Susan Collins.

Trump last month attempted to give Collins a boost in the tough contest by making changes to 50 per cent tariffs on an array of Canadian goods to offer a reprieve to industries hit hard in Maine.

The move was not enough to stop the blue wave from sweeping the state in response to high energy prices and a plummet in Canadian tourism.

“We have to stand up to Donald Trump. We have to stand up for our democracy,” Jackson told supporters early Wednesday.

Tyler Levesque, who cast his ballot in Bangor, said: “Canada is our partner.”

“It’s not fair to us as Mainers, as a community, to suffer because of failed economic policy,” Levesque said Tuesday.

Many Americans were angered by Trump’s policies, which have driven up costs at gas stations and grocery stores.

Trump returned to the White House after promising to boost the economy, reduce inflation and keep the United States out of foreign wars. He made gains among young men, the Hispanic community and Black men based on those pledges.

Halfway through his second term, many of those same voters said they feel duped.

South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Annie Andrews speaks during her election night watch party in Charleston, S.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Annie Andrews speaks during her election night watch party in Charleston, S.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) (Mic Smith)

Dylan Raford supported Trump in 2024 — though he was too young to vote at the time — and hyped up the president to family and friends. The 19-year-old from South Carolina described himself as a business owner, entrepreneur and “big free market type of guy.”

Raford said he now feels betrayed.

“I did like Trump. I did. As a Black person, I got so much hate for it,” Raford said.

“He made me a fool. He made all those people right.”

Like many voters who turned out for Trump in 2024, Raford said he had no party affiliation. He said he was voting Democrat because he wanted Trump to face restraints.

Democrat Annie Andrews flipped Lindsey Graham’s old seat in the historically red South Carolina Senate race.

It was a sharp rejection of Trump’s hand-picked candidate, Darline Graham Nordone, who was criticized for her lack of experience and multiple fumbles on the campaign trail as she sought to take her late brother’s seat.

With files from Eli Ridder in Bangor, Maine and The Associated Press

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press