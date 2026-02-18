Democrats say they are escalating an investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to stall the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit.

Democrats allege Trump's social media post last week came hours after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick met with the billionaire owner of the Ambassador Bridge.

The Gordie Howe Bridge, which will connect Ontario to Michigan, has for decades faced massive pushback from the Moroun family, which owns the rival bridge also crossing the Detroit River and is a major Republican donor.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the U.S. House Oversight Committee who helped to launch the probe last week, is demanding details of Lutnick's meeting and his correspondence with members of the Moroun family and the Trump administration.

In a letter issued to Matthew Moroun Wednesday, Democrats are also demanding that he provide details about his meeting with Lutnick.

In a news release, Garcia says Trump's "wealthy donors should not be holding secret meetings with administration officials to influence economic and foreign policies that have real impacts on the American people. Mr. Moroun and Secretary Lutnick must answer the Committee's questions about what was said and promised during their secret gathering."

The New York Times reported on February 10 that Lutnick met with Moroun on Monday, Feb. 9, just hours before U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to block the opening of the new crossing between Windsor and Detroit in a post on Truth Social.

The $6.5 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge is scheduled to open in early 2026.

With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone/The Canadian Press