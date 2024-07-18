WASHINGTON - Democrats worried about President Joe Biden's ability to win this November are making a renewed push for him to reconsider his reelection bid.

They're encouraging him to reassess by using mountains of data, frank conversations and now, Biden's own time off the campaign trail after testing positive for COVID.



Biden has insisted he is not backing down.



He's adamant that he is the candidate who beat Republican Donald Trump before and will do it again in November.



But key Democrats publicly and privately are sending signals of concern in the runup to the party's own nominating convention next month.

