A number of individuals gathered at a local restaurant to watch the U.S. election results unfold.

The Democrats Abroad Windsor Chapter held a watch party at the Bourbon Tap & Grill on Ottawa Street on Tuesday evening.

While majority of those in attendance were there in support of Kamala Harris to be elected as the next president of the United States, there were a few Republicans in attendance as well to support former president Donald Trump in his running.

And while counting continues for key states in the U.S., the polls showed a heavy lead for Trump on Tuesday evening.

Christina Simmons, a duel-citizen of Canada and the U.S., and member of Democrats Abroad, says Trump has had a bad influence on Canadian politics.

"The atmosphere, the hatefulness, the lies, the anti-immigrant stuff, and I feel that it has already had some impact on political discourse in Canada in a very negative way. If you listen to [Pierre] Poilievre's insults, and all of this ugly, uncivil political discussion, it's really a horrible influence."

Brenda McCurdy, a duel-citizen and volunteer with Democrats Abroad, says it's important for people to follow the election as the U.S. is a leader.

"What they do affects the rest of the world, and we want to have a leader that can be respected, who does well, and represents the people of the country so that we will maintain our standing in the world."

Cam attended the Bourbon with friends, and says he's always supported Trump.

"He was always a good president. He made the States more of an export than an imported country, and a lot of people have something bad to say about him on the outskirts, but all around I thought he was a good president."

Brandon attended the Bourbon with friends, and says while he does tend to lean more Conservative or Republican, it's important that Canadians watch what happens in the U.S.

"There is the seriousness of the impact of the States on Canada, and we've got a lot of our systems revolving around the States economy. So, I do like to loosely follow that stuff, and make sure that I'm somewhat up to date on how things are going over there."

Some battleground states are expected to take some time before all votes are tallied.

On Tuesday afternoon, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that his job doesn't change, no matter who is in the White House.