It's the biggest stage in U.S. politics.

Vice-president and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump are set to debate on Tuesday night.



Members of the Windsor chapter of Democrats Abroad will gather for a viewing party of the first and perhaps last debate before the November U.S. presidential election.



Democrats Abroad helps keep Americans abroad informed of their rights, assisting them to participate in the U.S. political process and has 52 country committees throughout Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.



Michael Breshgold, chair, Democrats Abroad - Windsor chapter says anyone who is interested in following the presidential campaign is welcome to attend the watch party.



"People who are potential voters, U.S. citizens living here in Canada and anybody who wants further information on how to register to vote in the upcoming November 5 election, we'd love to have them."



He says they have around 400 registered members in Windsor and estimate Windsor-Essex is home to 9,000 to 10,000 eligible U.S. voters.



"Especially a lot of our U.S. citizens here live in Canada who can vote in Michigan, and Michigan is one of the toss up states in the 2024 election, so we hope to generate interest, hope to generate votes and keep the momentum going for the Harris-Walz ticket."



Breshgold says every votes matters and urges those living abroad to participate prior to Nov. 5.



"Make sure you request your ballot and you can do that from VoteFromAbroad.org , and get your vote counted and into the election. No matter which state you're from, if you're born in the U.S. you can still vote from at least 20 states that we know of."



The watch party will take place Tuesday Sept. 10 at The G.O.A.T. in Walkerville at 1801 Wyandotte Street East from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.



AM800 CKLW will carry the debate live starting at 8 p.m.

