(Queens, NY) -- Delta Airlines is apologizing after spoiled food forced a pre-dawn emergency landing today at Kennedy International Airport.

Delta says Flight 136 was traveling from Detroit to the Netherlands when it was diverted to JFK.



That was on medical advice after the airline learned that a portion of the in-flight food served to travelers was spoiled.



Two-hundred-seventy-seven passengers were on board, plus the flight crew.



It's unclear whether anyone was sickened but medics met the plane when it landed at 4 a.m. in New York.



Delta says it's investigating what happened and is apologizing for the inconvenience and travel delays.

— with files from MetroSource