Juliana Pannunzio, 20, and her friend Christine Crooks, 18, of Toronto were both shot to death on Jan. 19, 2021.

Christopher Lucas, 27, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in mid-October, and he’s been on trial ever since.

The jury of six women and six men have heard 28 witnesses, including six experts.

Nearly a dozen partygoers at the party that night in Fort Erie have testified; none of them could or would identify the shooter.

The jury started their deliberations at 12:50 p.m. Thursday and they will be sequestered until they reach a unanimous verdict.